Analysis shows most expensive gas in Phillipsburg

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Gas prices vary across the Phillipsburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Phillipsburg area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Phillipsburg area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 709 E State St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 709 E State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 1390 State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alta at 695 State Street. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.