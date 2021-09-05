CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Rep. Jim Jordan becomes the latest GOP lawmaker to call for Biden's resignation over Afghanistan withdrawal

By Yelena Dzhanova
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMLej_0bnFOj3P00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYjwg_0bnFOj3P00
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021.

Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

  • Rep. Jim Jordan has joined the growing list of Republican figures calling for Biden's resignation.
  • Jordan and other Republicans cite the 13 service members who died in the Kabul explosion as the reason Biden should resign.
  • "Everything this guy touches, it goes bad," he said. "That's why I said he should resign."
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Rep. Jim Jordan is the latest GOP lawmaker to call for President Joe Biden to resign over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"What happened in Afghanistan was wrong. It was terrible. But frankly, it wasn't surprising because what has this guy done right?" ordan said, speaking on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday. "Everything this guy touches, it goes bad. That's why I said he should resign."

"Thirteen service members killed, Americans left behind, allies left behind, billions of dollars of equipment and weapons left behind. And some of the Afghans who have come to America haven't been properly vetted," he continued.

Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan prompted a swift Taliban takeover of the country. Just days before Kabul fell to the Taliban, Biden said in a press briefing that "the likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

Despite his prediction, the situation quickly escalated, and Americans and Afghans alike have for weeks tried to flee the Taliban. In response, the Biden administration has been frantically trying to evacuate Americans and fearful Afghans out of the country.

But along the way, US rescue efforts have struck obstacles, including a devastating Kabul airport attack that killed 13 US service members and an estimated 169 Afghans.

With his call for Biden's resignation, Jordan joins a growing list of Republicans who've said that the president should be removed from office. At least 20 House Republicans and conservative figures - including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn - have called for Biden's resignation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on August 26 dismissed these calls.

"I would say, first, this is a day where US service members," she said , "lost their lives at the hands of terrorists."

"It's not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, whether they're elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live, and to honoring the memory of service members. And that's what this day is for," Psaki added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 535

Business Insider

Business Insider

228K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republicans#Fox News#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's White House clears out Trump picks from military boards

As Donald Trump's presidency neared its end, the Republican spent much of his time pretending he hadn't just lost his reelection bid. But behind the scenes, the outgoing president and his team focused on a lower profile goal: rewarding loyalists. In the final weeks of the Trump era, the then-president...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats don't care if Biden is caught lying

For four years of the Trump presidency, Democrats decried President Donald Trump as a liar. He was often dubbed the “liar in chief” by Democrats and the media . However, these same protectors of truth are suddenly eerily quiet regarding President Joe Biden. The revelations of Biden’s phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which Biden asked Ghani to lie resulted in little, if any, outrage by Democrats or the media.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Business Insider

Senate Democrats weigh extending Biden's monthly $300 checks to families to 2024 in $3.5 trillion social-spending plan

Senate Democrats are weighing an extension of President Joe Biden's child allowance to 2024. Some low-income families may be excluded from the full benefit after then over budget constraints. A reduction in the plan's size may further jeopardize its extension. Senate Democrats are weighing a three-year extension of President Joe...
Presidential ElectionWKRC

Poll: In rematch between Trump and Biden, Trump would win

UNDATED (WKRC) - According to the results of a recent Emerson College Poll conducted in September, if voters had to redo the 2020 election, Donald J. Trump would be the winner. The national poll found that Americans, in a pick between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy