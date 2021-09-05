Are you overpaying for gas in Blue Mountain? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Blue Mountain area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blue Mountain area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blue Mountain area appeared to be at Orman`s, at 865 Ashland Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Blue Mountain area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Orman`s 865 Ashland Rd, Ripley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dodge's Store 104 Ms-15, Ripley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 104 Ms-15. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.