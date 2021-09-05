Paying too much for gas Beulah? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BEULAH, ND) Gas prices vary across the Beulah area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beulah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 513 W Main.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 513 W Main, Beulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 200 Nd-49 S, Beulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.