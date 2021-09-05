Are you overpaying for gas in Santa Rosa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SANTA ROSA, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.11 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 108 Coronado Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Rosa area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.55 $ 3.81 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.54 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1485 Will Rogers Dr. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.