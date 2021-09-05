Are you overpaying for gas in Santa Rosa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(SANTA ROSA, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.11 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 108 Coronado Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Rosa area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.10
$3.55
$3.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.10
$3.40
$3.70
$3.54
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1485 Will Rogers Dr. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
