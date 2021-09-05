Paying too much for gas Lovell? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOVELL, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Lovell?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lovell area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.36, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lovell area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 317 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 317 E Main St, Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1801 Us-310. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.