Where’s the most expensive gas in Haskell?

(HASKELL, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Haskell?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Haskell area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Haskell area appeared to be at Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop, at 200 N 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop 200 N 1St St, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 106 N 1St St E , Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1000 N Ave E . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.