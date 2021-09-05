Where’s the most expensive gas in Clayton?
(CLAYTON, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Clayton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clayton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clayton area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 703 S 1St St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.24
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.75
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 321 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0