Where’s the most expensive gas in Clayton?

(CLAYTON, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Clayton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clayton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clayton area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 703 S 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 703 S 1St St, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Valero 1213 S 1St St, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 321 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.