High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Oakridge as of Sunday

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Oakridge?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oakridge area ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 47785 Or-58.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 47785 Or-58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.