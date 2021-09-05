Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lutcher

(LUTCHER, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lutcher area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lutcher area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at MoniCarlo Fuel Stop, at 5353 W Airline Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop 5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 935 La-641. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.