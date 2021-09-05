Where’s the most expensive gas in Lordsburg?

(LORDSBURG, NM) Gas prices vary across the Lordsburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lordsburg area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 1050 E Motel Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lordsburg area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1316 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.