Where’s the most expensive gas in Ozona?

(OZONA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Ozona area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ozona area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ozona area appeared to be at Valero, at 504 E 14Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 504 E 14Th St, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St . As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.