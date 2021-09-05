Are you overpaying for gas in Onawa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(ONAWA, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Onawa?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Onawa area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Onawa area appeared to be at Casey's, at 70610Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Onawa area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 70610Th St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0