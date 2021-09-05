Paying too much for gas Granby? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GRANBY, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Granby?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Granby area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 551 E Agate Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 551 E Agate Ave, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Kum & Go 308 W Agate Ave, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.49

Mobil 945 W Agate Ave, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.07 $ 4.37 $ 3.49

City Market 1001 Thompson Rd, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ -- $ 4.28 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 511 E Agate Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.