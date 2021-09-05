Paying too much for gas Beaver? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $4.00 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaver area was $4.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.96 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1528 S 450 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1528 S 450 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1434 N 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.