CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Man killed in Naples head-on crash with wrong-way driver

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUkpU_0bnFOOiG00

NAPLES, Fla.– A 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver on Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred around 2:40 AM on I-75 near mile marker 106. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A pickup truck was driving north in the center lane when a wrong-way driver traveling south slammed into the truck, head-on. A sedan then hit the wrong-way driver’s car after it spun out from the initial impact.

The passenger riding in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Hialeah.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the crash.

It is unknown if anyone will be charged for the crash at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Accidents
Naples, FL
Traffic
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Naples, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hialeah, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy