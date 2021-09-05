CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, NV

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hawthorne

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bnFONpX00

(HAWTHORNE, NV) If you’re paying more than $4.18 for gas in the Hawthorne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.13 per gallon to $4.21, with an average price of $4.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hawthorne area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 705 Freedom Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hawthorne area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

705 Freedom Rd, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.40
$4.65
$4.12
card
card$4.21
$4.46
$4.71
$4.18

76

624 5Th St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.43
$--

Sinclair

1101 5Th St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.38
$4.53
$4.06
card
card$4.19
$4.44
$4.59
$4.12

Chevron

975 E St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$4.09

Chevron

1075 Us-95, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$4.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
18
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy