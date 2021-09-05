Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hawthorne

(HAWTHORNE, NV) If you’re paying more than $4.18 for gas in the Hawthorne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.13 per gallon to $4.21, with an average price of $4.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hawthorne area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 705 Freedom Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hawthorne area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 705 Freedom Rd, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.40 $ 4.65 $ 4.12 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.46 $ 4.71 $ 4.18

76 624 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.43 $ --

Sinclair 1101 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.38 $ 4.53 $ 4.06 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.12

Chevron 975 E St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Chevron 1075 Us-95, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.