Are you overpaying for gas in Wilton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WILTON, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Wilton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wilton area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilton area appeared to be at CITGO, at 254 Wilton Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 254 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Irving 507 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 227 Us-2 East. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.