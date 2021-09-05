Where’s the most expensive gas in Soda Springs?

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Gas prices vary across the Soda Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Soda Springs area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.78 to $3.8 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Soda Springs area appeared to be at Chevron, at 295 E 2Nd S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Soda Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 295 E 2Nd S, Soda Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.81

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 10 E 2Nd St.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.