Are you overpaying for gas in Onalaska? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ONALASKA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.96 for gas in the Onalaska area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Onalaska area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 610 Us-12.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 610 Us-12, Chehalis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ethel Market and Sport at 1421 Us-12. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.