After a tumultuous period during the first phase of the pandemic, Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips have bounced back in 2021 to pre-pandemic sale levels. An analysis of data across 13 modern and contemporary art sales that took place at the three houses between New York, London, and Paris from April through July show abiding strength. During that time the three houses brought in a total of $1.7 billion. This up from the $1.1 billion achieved in global evening and day sales during the same period in 2020. Pablo Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat led the comeback. Emerging names like Flora Yukonivich, Salman Toor, and Cinga Samson are also on the rise.