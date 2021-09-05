Where’s the most expensive gas in Candor?

(CANDOR, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Candor?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Candor area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Candor area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 515 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 515 E Main St, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.39

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.53 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.47 $ 3.81 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 520 E Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.