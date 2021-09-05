Where’s the most expensive gas in Hillsboro?

(HILLSBORO, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsboro area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Cenex, at 512 E D St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 512 E D St , Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Casey's 314 N Ash St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.