Where’s the most expensive gas in Junction?

(JUNCTION, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Junction?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Junction area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Junction area appeared to be at Shell, at 2416 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Junction area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2416 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Chevron 2415 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Pilot 2342 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.72 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 2350 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2349 N Main St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.