CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

VIP Sections In The Air? Virgin Atlantic Unveils New Booth Lounges For Planes

By DeAnna Taylor
Posted by 
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sir Richard Bronson is always looking to the future when it comes to his Virgin Atlantic brand. From the Black mermaid on a recent Virgin Atlantic ship to now introducing upscale booths on some A350 planes. Yes, you can soon have your own VIP experience 35,000+ feet in the air.

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bronson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lounges#The Booth#Business Traveller#London Heathrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

British Airways Removes First A380 From Teruel Storage

The fleet of A380s parked at Teruel is one plane smaller today. G-XLEA, the first A380 delivered to British Airways, took off this afternoon and is heading home to London. This is the first A380 to take off from Teruel since the airport began storing the giant aircraft on behalf of airlines in April 2020.
Las Vegas, NVKRON4

Allegiant Air unveils new Raiders silver & black aircraft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Airlines is going “all in” with its support of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they have added a Raiders themed aircraft to their livery. The plane was unveiled Wednesday at McCarran International Airport. This new plane fits in with Allegiant owning the naming rights to the stadium where the Raider play and their offer of low-cost flights to accommodate Raiders’ fans.
IndustryLaredo Morning Times

Virgin Atlantic Is Adding Cozy Drinking Booths to Some Flights

Air travel used to be glamorous — they even broke out the fine china. But the big trade-off for more flights and cheaper fares was a loss of elegance. But Virgin Atlantic is taking a very small step in bringing back an elevated experience with The Booth, a new “social space” on their A350 aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jet Airways resurrection in doubt as Boeing 777 is sold for just £6.5m

Attempts by backers of Jet Airways to relaunch the Indian airline have hit problems after a bank launched legal action against the company.Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after making large financial losses, wrecking the travel plans of millions of passengers – including many booked on its flagship link between London Heathrow and Mumbai.A consortium comprising an Anglo-Swiss venture capital fund, Kalrock, and a UAE-based investor, Murari Lal Jalan, is seeking to revive Jet Airways and start flying again early next year.But the Punjab National Bank, one of many creditors who lost money in the collapse, is challenging the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Better World: British Airways Reveals Special Blue A320neo Livery

UK flag carrier British Airways has revealed a special blue livery for one of its Airbus A320neo aircraft. The airline displayed the freshly-painted narrowbody at its Heathrow base today, at the launch of its ‘BA Better World’ sustainability program. With this scheme, BA is looking to lead the way in terms of creating a more sustainable airline industry.
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

Review: Virgin Australia lounge, Perth Airport T1

Virgin Australia's Perth Airport lounge made its debut back in 2015, yet with a contemporary design within the airport's most modern terminal, the space still feels fresh and vibrant some six years later. Being one of only seven lounges remaining in the Virgin Australia domestic network, here's a look at...
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

Air Canada relaunches London-Calgary route

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights between London Heathrow and Calgary International Airport, with a three-times weekly non-stop service. The outbound service from London Heathrow to Calgary will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and the return service from Calgary to London Heathrow on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights are...
Industrytravelersunited.org

How airline alliance improvements are making international travel worse

Airline alliance improvements for business travelers often mean worse for vacation fliers. You may have read stories about international airline alliances’ service improvements for their passengers. However, the “improvements” are focused on business travelers. For non-alliance travelers attempting to save money, travel has gotten more difficult. Stopping the masses of...
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Virgin Australia launches inaugural Adelaide-Launceston services

Virgin Australia operated the first direct flights between Adelaide and Launceston in more than 20 years with the airline’s inaugural services take-off on September 7. First announced last month with a series of Virgin Australia network changes to navigate border restrictions, the Adelaide-Launceston flights will operate three-times per week, connecting up to 4,200 travelers each month with some of the country’s best food and wine, culture and natural wonders. The direct services will also generate a much-needed boost to the local tourism industry, while allowing more Virgin Australia employees to return to the skies.
Lifestyletravelingformiles.com

Virgin Atlantic Extends Flying Club Elite Statuses…Again

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

EasyJet launches winter service from Manchester to Jordan

EasyJet will start operating a winter service from Manchester airport to Jordan on December 6, with one-way fares from £95.99. Flights and holidays are now on sale for the service, which links the northwest of England with King Hussein Aqaba Airport in Aqaba on the Red Sea. Holidaymakers visiting Aqaba...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air India 787 Switched Out After Ants Found In Business Class

Of all the reasons for a flight delay, Air India could not have seen this one coming. On September 6th, a bunch of ants forced a London-bound Air India flight to be delayed at New Delhi’s IGI airport. The incident happened not long before the aircraft was to depart. Eventually, a replacement aircraft was arranged, and the flight took off after a delay. Let’s find out more.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Adds Three New Short-Haul International Routes

This winter, United’s travelers will have three more routes to choose from for travel to Latin America and the Caribbean. Starting December 18th, the airline will augment its services with new flights to the Bahamas, Guatemala, and Honduras to cater to leisure travelers. United adds three new international routes for...
LifestyleThe Flight Deal

Virgin Atlantic: Los Angeles / Boston / Miami / New York / San Francisco / Seattle / Washington D.C. – London, England. $451 (Basic Economy) / $601 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Virgin Atlantic Adds Economy Seats In New A350 Seating Configuration

Virgin Atlantic is adding economy seats to members of its Airbus A350-1000 fleet destined to ply certain vacation routes. The aircraft’s new configuration offers 397 seats: 16 business suites; 56 premium-economy seats; and 325 economy seats. Within the economy cabin, 45 seats will offer extra... Subscription Required. Virgin Atlantic Adds...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Routes: Air travel slump gets worse, plus EU rules confusion, Southwest, United, new Alaska lounge

In this week’s roundup, there are troubling new signs that the COVID-19 delta variant is resulting in more airline trip cancellations and fewer new bookings, reversing the industry’s summer revival and bringing new schedule reductions; after the European Union decided this week to remove the U.S. from its COVID “safe list,” some member nations have adopted tough new entry rules while others are sticking with their previous requirements in order to keep American tourists coming; the CDC adds more destinations (including some U.S. territories) to its “do not travel” warning list; there are new Bay Area routes from Southwest, United and Alaska and an LAX route from United; Delta adds a Spotify option to its in-flight entertainment lineup; international route news from JetBlue, ITA, British Airways, Iberia and Air Senegal; and Alaska Airlines opens a new lounge at San Francisco International.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic’s Andrew Swaffield to speak at Abta Travel Convention

Virgin executive Andrew Swaffield has been announced as one of the speakers for Abta’s Travel Convention on October 13. He will talk about ‘Success through adversity’ at the first-ever blended Travel Convention, which incorporates a live event at East Wintergarden in London’s Canary Wharf with an online version via a customised digital platform.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Air India Maharaja Lounge New York (JFK)

The Air India Maharaja Lounge at New York JFK is probably not worth your time, but if you have a morning Star Alliance flight from T4, it still beats the gate area. Located in busy Terminal 4, the lounge serves Star Alliance business class passengers, Star Alliance Gold members, and Priority Pass members. The lounge is open daily from 9:30am to 6:30pm and is upstairs above Gate 5. You’ll find it next to the Emirates lounge adjacent to the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, which both provide a decidedly different experience…

Comments / 0

Community Policy