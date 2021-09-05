Don’t overpay for gas in Colfax: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLFAX, WA) Gas prices vary across the Colfax area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Colfax area was $3.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $3.77 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Busch Distributors, at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colfax area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.68 $ 3.89

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.