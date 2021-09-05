Paying too much for gas Scottville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Scottville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Scottville area ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scottville area appeared to be at Shell, at 101 E State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 101 E State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

BP 423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Wesco 117 N Main St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meijer at 3900 W Us 10. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.