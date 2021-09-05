Where’s the most expensive gas in Malad City?

(MALAD CITY, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Malad City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Malad City area was $3.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.82 to $3.83 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 102 Bannock St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 102 Bannock St, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 296 E 50 S. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.