Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sonora

(SONORA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sonora?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 610 S Crockett Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Sunoco 805 N Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 1009 N Water Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Alon 510 Us-277 N, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 503 Us-277 N , Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Road Ranger 601 Us-277, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.