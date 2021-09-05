CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sonora

Posted by 
Sonora News Beat
Sonora News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OsDI_0bnFNx8800

(SONORA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sonora?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 610 S Crockett Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.74
$3.24

Sunoco

805 N Crockett Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Alon

1009 N Water Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.14

Alon

510 Us-277 N, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

503 Us-277 N , Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.24

Road Ranger

601 Us-277, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sonora News Beat

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
10
Followers
195
Post
766
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
City
Crockett, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy