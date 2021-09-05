Where’s the most expensive gas in Boardman?

(BOARDMAN, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.67 for gas in the Boardman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Boardman area was $3.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.67 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boardman area appeared to be at Chevron, at 101 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 101 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 100 N Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.