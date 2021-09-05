CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boardman, OR

Where’s the most expensive gas in Boardman?

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
Boardman Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343KFZ_0bnFNuTx00

(BOARDMAN, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.67 for gas in the Boardman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Boardman area was $3.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.67 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boardman area appeared to be at Chevron, at 101 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

101 N Main St, Boardman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.89
$3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 100 N Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Boardman Updates

Boardman Updates

Boardman, OR
38
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Sinclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy