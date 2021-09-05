CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oroville, WA

Are you overpaying for gas in Oroville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bnFNrpm00

(OROVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Oroville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $152.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oroville area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $155.9, with an average price of $34.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Petro-Canada, at 6201 45Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oroville area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Petro-Canada

6201 45Th St, Osoyoos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$155.90
$168.90
$175.90
$145.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Duper Foods at 33607 Us-97. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Oroville Daily

Oroville Daily

Oroville, WA
19
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Petro Canada#Super Duper Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy