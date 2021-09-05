Are you overpaying for gas in Oroville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OROVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Oroville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $152.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oroville area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $155.9, with an average price of $34.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Petro-Canada, at 6201 45Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oroville area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Petro-Canada 6201 45Th St, Osoyoos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 155.90 $ 168.90 $ 175.90 $ 145.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Duper Foods at 33607 Us-97. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.