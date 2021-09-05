High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in New Bloomfield as of Sunday

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the New Bloomfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Bloomfield area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 230 S Carlisle St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the New Bloomfield area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 230 S Carlisle St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amanda's Pure & Simple 2 Juniata Pkwy E, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.