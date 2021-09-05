High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in New Bloomfield as of Sunday
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the New Bloomfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Bloomfield area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 230 S Carlisle St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the New Bloomfield area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
