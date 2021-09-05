Analysis shows most expensive gas in Blanding

(BLANDING, UT) Gas prices vary across the Blanding area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blanding area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Southway Trading, at 651 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Southway Trading 651 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

BCL 1261 S Main St, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.81

Sinclair 3600 Ut-95, Blanding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 68 N Grayson Parkway. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.