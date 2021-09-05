Don’t overpay for gas in West Wendover: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Gas prices vary across the West Wendover area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Wendover area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.0, with an average price of $3.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Wendover area appeared to be at Carrillo Brothers Auto Service, at 601 Wendover Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Carrillo Brothers Auto Service 601 Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.00 $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.10

Chevron 820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.60

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.27 $ 4.44 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.