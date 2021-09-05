CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wendover, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in West Wendover: Analysis shows most expensive station

West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 4 days ago
(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Gas prices vary across the West Wendover area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Wendover area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.0, with an average price of $3.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Wendover area appeared to be at Carrillo Brothers Auto Service, at 601 Wendover Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Carrillo Brothers Auto Service

601 Wendover Blvd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.00
$4.25
$--
$4.10

Chevron

820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.60

Pilot

1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.94
$4.27
$4.44
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

