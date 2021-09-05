CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawtey, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lawtey

Lawtey News Watch
 4 days ago
(LAWTEY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Lawtey area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lawtey area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.02 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 23002 Us-301.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lawtey area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

23002 Us-301, Lawtey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.04

Shell

23039 Nw Fl-16, Starke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.75
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

