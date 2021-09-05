Don’t overpay for gas in Glasgow: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GLASGOW, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Glasgow area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glasgow area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 430 1St Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 430 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 108 1St Ave N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.