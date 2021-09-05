Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Burns
(BURNS, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Burns?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burns area was $3.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.87 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burns area appeared to be at Shell, at 1202 Oregon Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.17
$4.39
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.17
$--
$3.85
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0