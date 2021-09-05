Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Burns

(BURNS, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Burns?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burns area was $3.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.87 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burns area appeared to be at Shell, at 1202 Oregon Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1202 Oregon Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Chevron 617 N Us-20, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ -- $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.