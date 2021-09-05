CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz

By Christopher Vourlias
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been the talk of the Lido since Friday’s buzzy world premiere, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of a star-studded cast gracing the red carpet. But while Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi tentpole brought some welcome star power to this year’s Venice Film Festival, it could bring an even bigger boost to the Hungarian film industry, which brought its considerable skills and manpower to bear on hosting the $160 million epic.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Michelangelo Antonioni
Person
Zendaya
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Venice#Booming Biz#Warner Bros#Legendary Pictures#Mid Atlantic Films#Lionsgate#Paramount#Marvel#Disney Plus#Showtime#Pioneer Stillking Films#Covid#Non Hungarian#Origo Studios#Focus Features#Russian
SONY
Country
Hungary
Movies
Netflix
Instagram
