Paying too much for gas Morganton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MORGANTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Morganton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morganton area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morganton area appeared to be at Valero, at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 8101 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

CITGO 1416 Loving Rd, Morganton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 4500 Appalchian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 10122 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.