Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.81 for gas in the Walsenburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walsenburg area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $3.84 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walsenburg area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 200 Main St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walsenburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 200 Main St , Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TA Express at 455 Us-85-87. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.