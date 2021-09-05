Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cherokee Village

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Cherokee Village area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cherokee Village area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cherokee Village area appeared to be at Valero, at 500 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cherokee Village area that as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 500 E Main St, Hardy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 2511 Us-63, Hardy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.