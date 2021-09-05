Paying too much for gas Ballinger? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BALLINGER, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Ballinger?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ballinger area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 1207 Hutchins Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ballinger area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 1207 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 417 Hutchins Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.