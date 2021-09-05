Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hinckley

(HINCKLEY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hinckley?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hinckley area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hinckley area appeared to be at Mobil, at 329 Fire Monument Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hinckley area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Holiday 401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Minnoco 402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 202 Cr-61. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.