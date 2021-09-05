CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley, MN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hinckley

Hinckley Bulletin
 4 days ago
(HINCKLEY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hinckley?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hinckley area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hinckley area appeared to be at Mobil, at 329 Fire Monument Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hinckley area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Holiday

401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Minnoco

402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.29

Kwik Trip

460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 202 Cr-61. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

