Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eagar

(EAGAR, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Eagar area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eagar area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 6 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 6 N Main St, Eagar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Shell 815 E Main St, Springerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ -- $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Fuels at 12 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.