Are you overpaying for gas in Galivants Ferry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Galivants Ferry?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Galivants Ferry area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galivants Ferry area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 135 W Us-501.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 41 Grocery at 4135 Sc-41. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
