CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galivants Ferry, SC

Are you overpaying for gas in Galivants Ferry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykqvf_0bnFMYMi00

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Galivants Ferry?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Galivants Ferry area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galivants Ferry area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 135 W Us-501.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Exxon

2841 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

2875 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.10

BP

2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Speedway

2949 Us-501 East, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 41 Grocery at 4135 Sc-41. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
51
Followers
248
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy