Don’t overpay for gas in Sutton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUTTON, WV) Gas prices vary across the Sutton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sutton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sutton area appeared to be at Little General Store, at 4853 Old Tpke Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sutton area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Little General Store 4853 Old Tpke Rd, Little Birch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ --

Go Mart 2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Go Mart 3157 State St, Gassaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 101 W Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.