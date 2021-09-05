CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t overpay for gas in Sutton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 4 days ago
(SUTTON, WV) Gas prices vary across the Sutton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sutton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sutton area appeared to be at Little General Store, at 4853 Old Tpke Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sutton area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Little General Store

4853 Old Tpke Rd, Little Birch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.51
$--

Go Mart

2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.41
card
card$3.04
$3.09
$--
$--

Go Mart

3157 State St, Gassaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 101 W Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

