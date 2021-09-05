CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, AR

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Corning

Corning Journal
 4 days ago
(CORNING, AR) Gas prices vary across the Corning area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corning area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corning area appeared to be at Valero, at 1000 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1000 Main St, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09

CITGO

105 N Missouri Ave, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Farm Service

3211 Us-67, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1509 W Main St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Corning Journal

ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

