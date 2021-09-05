Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Corning

(CORNING, AR) Gas prices vary across the Corning area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corning area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corning area appeared to be at Valero, at 1000 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1000 Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Farm Service 3211 Us-67, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1509 W Main St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.