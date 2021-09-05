CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott City, KS

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Scott City

Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 4 days ago
(SCOTT CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Scott City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scott City area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 104 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scott City area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

104 W 5Th St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.60
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

1720 S Main St, Scott City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.33
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.65
$3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at E 5Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
10
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

