Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Scott City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scott City area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 104 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scott City area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 104 W 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 1720 S Main St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at E 5Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.