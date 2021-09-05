Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Scott City
(SCOTT CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Scott City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scott City area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 104 W 5Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scott City area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.60
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.33
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.65
$3.38
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at E 5Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
