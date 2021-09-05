High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wolf Point as of Sunday

(WOLF POINT, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Wolf Point area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wolf Point area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 603 Us-2 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 603 Us-2 W, Wolf Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Cenex 300 Us-2 E, Wolf Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 401 Cascade Dr. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.