Wolf Point, MT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wolf Point as of Sunday

Wolf Point Dispatch
 4 days ago
(WOLF POINT, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Wolf Point area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wolf Point area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 603 Us-2 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

603 Us-2 W, Wolf Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.17

Cenex

300 Us-2 E, Wolf Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 401 Cascade Dr. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wolf Point Dispatch

ABOUT

With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

