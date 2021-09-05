Lindsie Chrisley Closes Door on Reconciliation With Father, Family After Media Comments

A former Chrisley Knows Best star is on the upswing. Chase and Savannah Chrisley gave an interview with InTouch Weekly, updating the public on their half-brother Kyle, saying that he is "doing really well" and maintaining his sobriety. “Kyle came back to our family and kind of owned up to his part in everything that he said and did and apologized for that," Savannah explained about Kyle, who has been estranged from the reality television family for years. "Kyle’s doing really well now. He’s clean and sober."