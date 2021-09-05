Lindsie Chrisley Closes Door on Reconciliation With Father, Family After Media Comments
The Chrisley family feud doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Over the years, Lindsie Chrisley has experienced issues with her family and, in particular, her father, Todd Chrisley. Most recently, Todd spoke out about Lindsie deciding to end her marriage to Will Campbell. In light of these recent comments, Lindsie said that she has no intentions of making amends with Todd or the rest of her family.popculture.com
